Don’t miss Heckington Players pantomime

There are a few tickets remaining for the Heckington Players Amateur Dramatic Society’s pantomime Dick Whittington starting this Friday, January 20.

Niki Thompson from Heckington Players said: “Written once more by the talented Kei Bailey, it promises to be fabulous, with much humour, colourful characters and lots of fun for all ages.”

Our hero Dick Whittington. EMN-170116-114922001

ickets for the show in Heckington Village Hall are priced at £9 for adults, and £5 for children.

To buy tickets, and for showtimes, visit: www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk or search Heckington Players on Facebook.

Hapless henchmen Squirm and Fester. EMN-170116-114943001