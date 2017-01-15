Don’t miss Heckington Players pantomime

There are a few tickets remaining for the Heckington Players Amateur Dramatic Society’s pantomime Dick Whittington starting this Friday, January 20.
Niki Thompson from Heckington Players said: “Written once more by the talented Kei Bailey, it promises to be fabulous, with much humour, colourful characters and lots of fun for all ages.”
ickets for the show in Heckington Village Hall are priced at £9 for adults, and £5 for children.
To buy tickets, and for showtimes, visit: www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk or search Heckington Players on Facebook.