Donation made to Sleaford and District Talking Newspaper in memory of Lion

Sleaford and District Lions have donated £500 to a local charity bringing the news to blind people.
The cheque was presented to Barbara Roberts (right) representing the Sleaford and District Talking Newspaper at a recent meeting. The money was collected and added to in memory of Lion Harry Waller who died a few months ago. Also pictured are Sheila Waller, Harry’s widow, and Lions Club Treasurer, John Kyte.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.