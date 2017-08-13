Search

Donation made to Sleaford and District Talking Newspaper in memory of Lion

Barbara Roberts (right) receives the ?500 donation to Sleaford Talking Newspaper from Sheila Waller and Lion John Kyte. EMN-170308-154439001
Sleaford and District Lions have donated £500 to a local charity bringing the news to blind people.

The cheque was presented to Barbara Roberts (right) representing the Sleaford and District Talking Newspaper at a recent meeting. The money was collected and added to in memory of Lion Harry Waller who died a few months ago. Also pictured are Sheila Waller, Harry’s widow, and Lions Club Treasurer, John Kyte.