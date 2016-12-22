Donkeys to visit Heckington church for crib service

St Andrew’s Church in Heckington is, once again, preparing for a very special telling of the Christmas Story.

The St Andrew’s Crib Service on Christmas Eve is one of the most popular services of the whole year with hundreds of people attending last Christmas, the Church packed to capacity.

This year, at 4pm on Christmas Eve, it is expected to be standing room only again at ‘the inn’ as dozens of shepherds, angels and wise men re-enact the events of the very first Christmas.

The story is made complete with a real baby playing the part of Jesus and real donkeys too.

Children are encouraged to come dressed as shepherds, angels or wise men – or make-do costumes are available at the church so no one is left out. There will be carols and songs with Rev Chris Harrington on the guitar.

Andrew Key, from the Lay Team at St Andrew’s said: “The crib service has become established as an annual tradition for so many families in and around the village. Everyone is welcome, it’s absolute chaos, there are more shepherds and angels than you could ever wish to see. It’s just one glorious, happy and special start to Christmas.

“The shopping is over, the rushing about is at an end, and for half an hour or so, everyone can stop and appreciate the real meaning of Christmas. That’s what it’s all about. Do come and join us.”