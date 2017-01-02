‘Drive and passion’ of woman is recognised

A Sleaford woman has come out on top after winning an award at the NHS Recognition Awards.

Lara Murfet works countywide for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) as an organisational development programme lead.

The awards celebrate leaders across all levels and professions who have improved people’s health and the public perception of the NHS.

Lara said: “It is very humbling to have been nominated and is credit to the fantastic team around me, I am proud to have been recognised.”

Lara and the organisational development team have also been recognised as winners of the Healthcare People Management Association (HMPA), LCHS’s Team Of The Year and shortlisted in the 2016 Engage Awards.

LCHS chief executive Andrew Morgan said: “Congratulations and thank you to Lara, whose success is thoroughly deserved and testament to her commitment to our organisational development team.”

Pictured from left are Cat Dean from ARUP, sponsors of Emerging Leader category, Paul O’Neill, EMLA director, Lara Murfet, Emma Wiggs, paralympic world champion canoeist and Gavin Boyle, EMLA chairman.