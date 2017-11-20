A sound and sight spectacular

Family and friends were invited on Tuesday evening last week to view the unveiling of digital art work by children from Rauceby Primary School, projected onto the side of a building in the centre of Sleaford.

As part of a £20,000 community arts project, funded by the Arts Council, the culmination saw pictures created by the pupils beamed onto the side of the National Centre for Craft and Design.

Digital artist Jason Wilsher-Millsand Rauceby school pupils have done a project on The Guinea Pig Club and projecting their work on the side of NCCD. Jason Wilsher-Mills. EMN-171011-092349001

The school has spent the past few months working with Jason Wilsher-Mills, a local artist who uses iPads to create digital pieces.

The project focused on The Guinea Pig Club, the nickname given to injured airmen in the Second World War who suffered horrific burns in plane crashes, but whose features were rebuilt with pioneering plastic surgery and skin grafts at the RAF’s Rauceby Hospital nearby.

Further work with felt artist Laura Mabbutt will be unveiled shortly.

Mr Wilsher-Mills explained the whole project celebrated ‘difference’ and that it was a fitting tribute to those men, whose club membership had to be earned in the hardest way possible.

Digital artist Jason Wilsher-Millsand Rauceby school pupils have done a project on The Guinea Pig Club and projecting their work on the side of NCCD. L-R Scarlet Leachman 9, Rose Louth 10, Ella Dent 10. EMN-171011-092336001

He said: “That bit of local history was absolutely fundamental to the project. I got the children talking about the importance of difference, what makes us special and what it is to be disabled. Being a disabled artist myself it was a great opportunity to explore those issues with really young children and parents came in to workshops too.

“As well as working with cutting edge digital art, Laura was working with them on an art form that is 2,000 or more years old.”

He has also edited hundreds of images from the project into another piece and school windows will be decorated using digital painting techniques.

“For years to come this project is going to be remembered. It is fantastic,” he said.