Academy in Sleaford beefs up site security after review

A Sleaford school has tightened up on access to its site after a major review of safeguarding and security.

Governors and senior staff at St George’s Academy, working alongside senior colleagues in the Robert Carre Trust have introduced additional measures to ensure student safety.

The new measures include photo badges for all staff and all members of the 800-strong Sleaford Joint Sixth Form. In addition, entrance and exit gates on both the Sleaford and Ruskington campuses have been upgraded to make sure pedestrian and vehicle access is more carefully controlled.

At the Ruskington campus, visitors are required to request entry to reception via an electronic intercom. If visitors arrive at the Sleaford campus by car, they need to pull up to the intercom and press a green button for access. On leaving Sleaford campus, vehicle gates open automatically. Similarly, pedestrian visitors to Sleaford need to press the button for access at both entrances. All sixth formers, including those from the Robert Carre Trust who have lessons on the St George’s Sleaford campus, have been issued with badges which allow automatic access. Younger students who need to leave need to report to reception to sign out. In an emergency, gates will be automatically opened.

Student reaction is said to have been positive, especially in light of a recent attack on a High School girl on nearby Westgate/Playhouse Yard.

Principal Wayne Birks said: “With 2,000 people on the Sleaford campus and 500 people on the Ruskington campus, Governors and I have a duty of care to ensure that all reasonable measures have been taken to keep students safe and this includes preventing unauthorised access. The measures we have introduced are common place in many secondary schools across the country and certainly in every primary school.”