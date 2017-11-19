Achievements are celebrated

Achievements of lower school pupil s at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn have been celebrated at a special awards ceremony.

From academic success in certain subjects - to outstanding attendance records - all areas of achievement by last year’s Year 7 and 8 were recognised by the school.

Governor Kerry Hamilton with Peter Wynn-Jones, Tom Freemantle, Joshua Kilcullen and Mark Guest.

Mrs Kerry Hamilton, governor and chairman of the Teaching & Learning Committee, welcomed pupils and their families to the special awards’ afternoon.

The prizes were presented by guest speaker Tom Fremantle, former chairman of Woodard Corporation who gave a talk after the presentation of prizes. Mr Fremantle was an executive officer in the Royal Navy, serving with distinction on a variety of ships, including the Royal Yacht.

Addressing the audience of over 200, he gave the pupils inspirational thoughts, advice and praise.

Headteacher Mark Guest gave a review of the year outlining the key activities and events the school had been involved with during the busy academic year.

Mr Guest congratulating pupils.

Mr Guest said: “It was a very memorable occasion celebrating the hard work and achievement of our Lower School students over the last academic year.”

Year 8 pupil Ashlie Richardson provided musical entertainment playing the piano.

Sir William Robertson Academy is rated as ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted,

