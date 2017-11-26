An international flavour at school

Children and staff at Osbournby Primary School have enjoyed an International Week to celebrate different cultures.

During the week, pupils took part in activities including cooking and tasting food from around the world.

The very youngest children, in Reception/Year 1 class, visited Pizza Express and made their own pizzas and have been practising their skills in their pizza oven role play area.

Children liked spinning the dough and spreading the sauce, before eating it.

The whole school took turns to make fajitas and everyone said they were delicious. Older pupils worked with their after school cookery club teacher producing a feast from the Americas for parents to sample thanks to help from volunteers.