Bakers are on a roll at cookery club

Pupils at St Andrew’s CofE Primary School have been putting their cookery skills to the test.

Children are given the opportunity to join a cookery after-school club on Tuesdays.

Year Six pupils work with learning support staff Heather Wilkins and Donna Mansfield to create good homemade food.

Food ranges from past dishes to delights of today.

Children were recently given the theme of Christmas finger party food, and made mini beef burgers and sausage rolls.

Headteacher David Hodgson said: “It is a great opportunity to develop the children’s skills for later life.”

Pictured are pupils with Mrs Wilkins and Mrs Manfield and their sausage roll creations.