Careers event gives insight for students

Students from all three Sleaford secondary schools were invited to gather advice and information on their future education and career prospects at a fair on Wednesday.

The Insight event is hosted annually by Kesteven and Sleaford High School and saw 51 exhibitors speaking to over 400 students from years 10 and 11 from the high school and Carre’s Grammar, as well as Sleaford Joint Sixth Form.

As well as universities and colleges, there were employers, training and apprenticeship providers on hand.

Careers adviser at the High School, Pauline Hunter said it offers an unbiased opportunity to students looking ahead to their A-level choices, university places, training or careers.

Pictured are High School sixth formers Olivia Brindley and Emily Dunham talking to Gary Hewitt of the University of York.