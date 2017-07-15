Carre’s Grammar School hosts giant orchestra at music day

Carre’s Grammar School hosted its annual Music Day last Tuesday where an orchestra of over 200 musicians from 20 schools in the Sleaford area rehearsed for a performance to family and friends.

The event was organised by the music department with support from Lincolnshire Music Service and Sleaford Concert Band. The programme included ‘The Medallion Calls’ from Pirates of the Caribbean, ‘La Rejoiussance’ from Handel’s ‘Music for the Royal Fireworks’, ‘The Lark Ascending’ by Vaughan-Williams and ‘Liberty Bell’ by Sousa.