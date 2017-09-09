Caythorpe’s academy plans

Caythorpe Primary School has put in an application to become an academy.

The school says their proposal is to join the Community Inclusive Trust (CIT) - an existing multi-academy trust which operates a number of academies in Lincolnshire.

The formal consultation period starts today (September 6) with the conversion expected to take place from November.

In their newsletter, the school wrote: “All parents and carers of pupils at the school, and parents and carers of those pupils joining next year, staff at the school and pupils themselves have an opportunity to comment on the proposals. All parents and carers have been invited to meetings at the school which take place on September 6 at either 2pm or 5pm. The meetings will also be open to stakeholders and staff to learn more about proposals to become an academy, or to comment on the proposals. Pupils will be kept informed throughout the process through assemblies.”

Academies are independent of local authority control - giving them more freedom about how they are run.