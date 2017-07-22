Children get active at alternative sport day in Leadenham

Over 100 children from local primary schools got involved in a ‘Get Fit and Active’ event hosted by Leadenham C E Primary School on Thursday.

The event was a great success, with children from Leadenham, Caythorpe, Brant Broughton and Bassingham taking part.

Leadenham Active Day. EMN-170714-132614001

School business manager Nicci Snook, who is part of the school events team, explained the event was designed to encourage outdoor activity in the run-up to the school holidays.

She said: “Leadenham is very much an outdoor, active school. After receiving a fantastic Lottery grant to install woodland equipment, this inspired us to organise the event working alongside local outdoor organisations for the school children in our area to really excite and encourage children to lead an active, outdoor healthy lifestyle, not necessarily with traditional sports.

“The children really enjoyed and made the most of their opportunities,” she said.

“We were delighted that they had a fantastic day, and hope that it further encourages them to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Leadenham Active Day. EMN-170714-132710001

The day had support from local organisations, including Lincoln City Football Club, Silverback Bushcraft, NK Outreach, Active Lincs, CMS Sports, Running Imp, Sainsbury’s and Vinci Facilities who provided a range of exciting active challenges, including freebound fun obstacle course, footgolf, football shoot out, children’s archery and woodland animal identification quizzes.

Mrs Snook said: “It is something we have wanted to do to give children lots of different activities to really inspire them. As we are a rural school we wanted the other local schools in our cluster to benefit too.”

Mrs Snook also thanked sponsors and donators supporting this event, including Vinci Facilities, Sainsbury’s and Running Imp.

“We were also delighted to welcome LIVES personnel to support the event with one of their Everyday Heroes taking part too,” she said.

Leadenham Active Day. EMN-170714-132637001

Leadenham Active Day. EMN-170714-132648001

Leadenham Active Day. EMN-170714-132659001

Leadenham Active Day. EMN-170714-132545001

Leadenham Active Day. EMN-170714-132556001