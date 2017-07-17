Children learn how to save ‘LIVES’

Pupils at St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, in Leasingham, were joined by representatives from Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service (LIVES) recently.

Children learnt all about CPR, the recovery position, and how to act in a medical emergency.

They also took part in workshops led by LIVES, which taught children important life skills.

Former pupil at the school Marie Roffey, a first responder for Cranwell and Leasingham, led the day.

A spokesman from the school said: “This is part of a well-being week where the children will do workshops with the NSPCC, cook, look at personal safety, and enjoy sports.”

Pictured are pupils practising their CPR technique on model dummies, joined by LIVES representatives.