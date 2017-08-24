GCSE RESULTS: Carre’s Grammar School ‘delighted by results’ in light of ‘undoubtedly tougher’ Government grading systems

Carre’s Grammar School is ‘delighted’ by it’s pupils efforts in light of ‘undoubtedly tougher’ course content and grading nationally.

School bosses say it has ‘been yet another successful year’ at the school with 95 per cent of the students securing five A*-C grades or their equivalent.

GCSE results day. Carres Grammar School. L-R Thomas Dale 16 (5xA*, 3xA), Toby Elsey 16 (6xA*, 4xA, 1xB), Robert Pratt 16 (5xA, 3xB,3xC) EMN-170824-120533001

Head teacher Nick Law said: “There has been much talk in the media recently about the exams, with the introduction of more rigorous course content and new grades, and they have undoubtedly become tougher, so we are delighted that the efforts of our students, staff and the support of parents have been rewarded by such good results.

“We pride ourselves on teaching beyond the exam requirements at GCSE, on not ‘spoon-feeding’ our students, while also enabling them to engage in a very busy programme of enrichment activities, which see Carre’s students moving on to the next level, be it to do A levels, BTEC diplomas, college courses, apprenticeships or employment, and this is cause for celebration.

“Some individuals have overcome considerable challenges to achieve their results and I am very proud of each and every one of them. The results are a testament to the hard work and motivation of the students, alongside support from their teachers and parents.

“Aligned to the recent excellent results in the Sixth Form, our students can look towards a very bright future.”

GCSE results day. Carres Grammar School. Joseph Grimer 16 looking at his results. EMN-170824-120652001

Particularly exceptional results, include: Travis Cullum (two 9, one 8, six A*, one A, one B, one Dist*), Dominic Sellers (two 9, one 6, eight A*), Thomas Sardesai (one 9, two 8, seven A*, one A), Max Beckett (one 9, one 8, one 7, six A*, two A), Thomas Dale (one 9, two 7, five A*, three A), Toby Elsey (one 9, one 7, one 6, five A*, three A), Ewan Kennett (one 9, two 8, three A*, four A, one B), Robert Thompson (one 9, one 7, one 6, two A*, five A, one B, one C), Jack Turner (two 8, one 7, two A*, five A, one Dist), Thomas McDonagh (one 9, one 8, one 7, one A*, seven A).