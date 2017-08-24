GCSE RESULTS: ‘Outstanding achievement’ of students at Sir William Robertson Academy

Students from Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, are delighted with their GCSE success with many gaining A* and grades 8 and 9 across several subjects.

Sophie Cooknell from Welbourn is celebrating with fantastic results in her eleven GCSEs with a 9 in Maths equating to higher than an A* with the new grading system, 4 A*s in Further Maths, Physics, French and Catering & Hospitality, 3 A’s in History, Chemistry and Biology and Grade 6’s in English Language and English Literature (equivalent to the high end of Grade B). Sophie will be staying on in the Sixth Form to study A Levels.

Kerry May from Ancaster with Phoebe Hall from Caythorpe and Lauren Taylor from Ancaster

Kerry May from Ancaster was absolutely delighted with her results gaining A*s in History, Additional Science and Catering & Hospitality, a Grade 8 for Maths (equivalent to an A*), A’s in Science & Media Studies, Grade 6 in English Literature and English Language and a B in German. Chloe Sloan from Coddington secured an A* in German, a Grade 8 in Maths, English Literature and English Language (equivalent A*), A’s for Additional Science, History, Further Maths, Science and PE, a B for Resistant Materials and BB for PE Double Award.

Other students who did exceptionally well included Diljit Atwal from Cranwell with a Grade 8 in Maths (equivalent A*), A’s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Further Maths, a Distinction* in the European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL), a Grade 5 in English Language, a Grade 4 in English Literature and a B in Computer Science; Jordan Howard also from Cranwell gained a Grade 8 in Maths, A’s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Geography, Grade 6 in English Language, Grade 5 in English Literature, B;s in Further Maths and PE Single and Double Award and a C in German; Jamie Redmond from Fernwood, Newark gained a Grade 9, the highest grade possible for English Literature and a Grade 8 for Maths, an A in History, B’s in Physics, Chemistry, German and Performing Arts, a Grade 5 for English Language and C’s for Biology and Further Maths and will join the Sixth Form to study English, History and Maths; Jessica Magan from Caythorpe gained A’s in Art, Biology, German and Physics, Grade 7’s for English Literature and Maths, a Grade 6 for English Language, B’s in Further Maths, Chemistry and Geography; Jade Blenkinship from Harrowby, Grantham secured A’s in Biology and History, a Grade 7 in English Literature, Grade 6’s in English Language and Maths and B’s in Chemistry, Physics, French and Geography plus a C in Further Maths. Tom Godfrey from Wellingore gained a Grade 8 in English Literature, an A in Biology, Grade 6’s in English Language and Maths, a B in Chemistry and C’s in French, German and Physics plus passing his ECDL; and Nicole Lyon from Barnby in the Willows gain A’s in Business Studies and Resistant Materials, B’s in Science, Additional Science and History, Grade 6’s in English Language and English Literature and a Grade 4 in Maths.

The majority of these students will be joining the Sixth Form along with over 50 others as they move into Year 12 to study their AS/A2 courses. Six students from other local schools will also be joining the flourishing Sixth Form which celebrated its best ever A Level results last week..

Mr Mark Guest, Headteacher said: “The school matched its excellent results from last year with 54% of students gaining GCSEs in English and Maths at grades 4-9. This is an outstanding achievement as the new GCSEs are designed to be much tougher and to raise the bar for all students nationally. Our congratulations go to all of our students and their families. In the light of these excellent results we are looking forward to welcoming record numbers into our Sixth Form.”

Tom Godfrey from Wellingore and Reuben Jess from Heckington

Jamie Redmond from Fernwood with Sohie Cooknell of Welbourn and Jessica Magan from Caythorpe