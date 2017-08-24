GCSE RESULTS: Top grades from a ‘challenging syllabus’ at Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School is celebrating the fantastic achievements of its GCSE students in this year of significant national change both in terms of grading of English and Maths GCSEs and more challenging syllabus content.

42% of all grades achieved by Year 11 students were at the very highest A* /A / 7+ grades, a fantastic achievement for hard working students. 95% of students achieved at least 5 GCSE grades A*-C/ 4+ including English and Maths.

GCSE results day. Kesteven and Sleaford High School. L-R Laura Bates 16, Evie Bee 16 and Maya O'Keeffe 16. EMN-170824-120555001

An impressive 17 students achieved at least 9 GCSE results each at A*/ A /grade 7+.

The High School has once again seen the measureable impact of its carefully planned academic support packages for students who need that little extra direction or advice in order to meet their potential.

Throughout the year students felt like guinea pigs under revised government systems. Students had to prepare for examinations where very few practice papers were available whilst teachers had to assess students’ work with very limited advice from the Department for Education on what graded work looked like in practice. Teachers and mentors, particularly those in the English and Maths departments, worked really hard to support students through a time of change: building their confidence was key.

Headteacher Josephine Smith said: “These are excellent results and students across the year group can be extremely proud of themselves. Their hard work means they are really well placed for the next stage of their education.

GCSE results day. Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Jasmine Wragg 16 (6xA*, 2xA, 2x9, 1x8) EMN-170824-120522001

“Our students combined their studies with busy extra-curricular lives whether that’s been competing in events such as international sports competitions or regular commitments to local voluntary work. I would like to thank all staff, and parents too, for their hard work and support in helping our students achieve such an outstanding set of results whilst at the same time becoming such rounded young people.

“Whilst it is fantastic to celebrate the highest achievers who have worked so hard to achieve success the path to examination success isn’t always smooth for some and every student who has met their potential should be so proud today.”

Particularly High Achievers gaining a number 7,8s and 9s or A and A* grades include: Freya Blackwood, Katherine Bolton, Emily Byrne, Emily Dunham, Ella Fairchild, Jenny Harris, Emily Hobson, Madeleine Jones, Anastasia Layton, Grace Mckeon, Abigail Mitchell, Cait Perkins, Natalie Sands, Olivia Seymour, Rebecca Tindale, Anna Wood and Jasmine Wragg.