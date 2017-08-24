GCSE scores at St George’s Academy improve despite more demanding examinations

Despite the introduction of more demanding courses, GCSE outcomes at St George’s Academy have continued to improve for a fourth year in succession.

Building on the record breaking A level results announced last week, 56% of students achieved the equivalent of A*-C in English and Maths using the governments new statistical measure.

GCSE results day. St George's Academy. L-R Matthew Pearson 16 and Elliot Leeper 16. EMN-170824-120459001

This was a four per cent improvement on last year. In addition, pass rates (A*-C, now grades 4 -9) in English improved for the second year in a row climbing to 70% whilst scores in Maths matched last year’s 66% despite the introduction of more demanding examinations.

Principal Wayne Birks said. “I’m delighted to report that we have seen yet another improvement in GCSE outcomes at St George’s Academy and I would like to congratulate my colleagues and our students for their superb effort.

“This has been a particularly challenging year with the introduction of more demanding examinations and a new point system in grading English and Maths.

“All these changes have put extra pressure on staff and students but their hard work and resilience has been well rewarded and I’m delighted with their success.

GCSE results day. St George's Academy. Tom Dean 16 (5xA*, 4xA, 2xB). EMN-170824-120629001

“I am also pleased that overall grades in maths have matched last years’ outcomes particularly when students have had to face tougher examination papers. English performance too, has improved yet again and this year a record 70% of students have achieved the equivalent of a ‘C’ grade or better.

“Finally, there have been a significant number of outstanding individual performances and we are looking forward to celebrating these outcomes as students arrive at school this morning”