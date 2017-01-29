‘Grease is the word’ for school performance

More than 85 pupils starred in a village school’s production of popular film and musical Grease.

Pupils in Year seven to Year 13 from Sir William Robertson Academy were cast for the three evening sell-out performances of the show, which were a resounding success says the school.

The production was put together by the school’s performing arts and music department, led by head of drama Bryony Burrough and head of music Mike Wilson.

Miss Burrough said: “Thank you to all of the students for making the show such an enjoyable experience for myself, Mr Wilson and Mr Jex. There is so much talent at Sir William Robertson Academy and the students have made us very proud. We are all looking forward to the 2017 show already.”

Alongside the production, Miss Burrough and the cast members organised a fun Grease inspired workshop tour around local primary schools in December, including a visit to Welbourn Primary and Caythorpe Primary.

Grease is the 1978 American film directed by Randal Kleiser.

The film was based on the 1971 musical with the same name set in a 1950s American High School.