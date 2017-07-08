Leasingham primary school pupils learn more about staying safe

Pupils at St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School, in Leasingham, are doing a sponsored walk in support of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

As part of this the children had an assembly with a visit by a representative of the NSPCC, and the older children will have workshops to explore and learn more about keeping themselves safe.

The project is called Speak Out, Stay Safe.

By the end of the visit by the NSPCC, pupils will feel empowered and can speak out and stay safe with the help of the school mascot Buddy.

The program provides child-friendly, interactive assemblies and workshops to help children make the right choices in keeping themselves safe. Pictured are pupils with the NSPCC speaker Mrs Douglas and a school mascot.