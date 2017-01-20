Lincolnshire performing well according to latest exam result tables released by government

The latest Department for Education performance tables for GCSE and A-level results show Lincolnshire is continuing to perform well and make progress in a number of areas, say education officials in the county.

According to Lincolnshire County Council education department, tor Key Stage 5 (A-levels) highlights include:

The percentage of pupils achieving grades AAB or better at A-level (of at which at least two are in facilitating subjects) in Lincolnshire is 17.2 per cent, well ahead of national average (15.6 per cent) and the East Midlands average (13.6 per cent).

The percentage of pupils achieving three A*-A grades or better at A-level in Lincolnshire is 12.2 per cent, ahead of both national (11.5 per cent) and East Midlands (9.6 per cent) averages.

The average point score per entry (best three subjects) for A-level students in Lincolnshire is 35.2, the equivalent of Grade B, compared to national average of 34.4 and East Midlands average of 33.4 which equate to Grade C.

Key Stage 4 (GCSE) performance tables show Lincolnshire is outperforming East Midlands regional averages for:

Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and maths – 62.3 per cent compared to 61.6 per cent

Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate – 28.1 per cent compared to 22.1 per cent

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil – 49.9 compared to 48.9 (point scores)

Percentage of pupils achieving 5+ A*-C including English and maths (old measure) – 56.8 per cent compared to 55 per cent

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “Our students and the schools that support them continue to perform with distinction. We have some of the best schools in the country, providing students with the right tools to achieve and succeed. We want to continue this trend and look forward to developing this success for all secondary schools and academies in the county.”

Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, said: “Many of our schools continue to appear in the top performing national lists. Our aim is to increase the number of high performing schools and use their expertise to help those schools that need to improve. We want all children and young people in Lincolnshire to have access the very best education in their local schools, to help prepare them for successful careers and opportunities.”