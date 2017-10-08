New outdoor play area for preschool officially opened

Last week saw the official opening of a new garden for youngsters playing at Sleaford New Life Preschool.

The £12,000 development is designed to promote outdoor play and learning and is mainly thanks to a grant from Tesco’s bags for life carrier bag charge scheme.

The garden was opened by District Councillor Ray Cucksey and his wife, joined by retired Pastor Chris Bowater.

Liz Dickinson, Preschool Manager, added: “Jewson’s in Sleaford donated artificial turf and we received a donation from the mayor’s fund which helped us purchase new bikes for the children.

“Parents and children from the preschool also raised money towards the project. It really was a labour of love. The Countryside and Garden Company undertook most of the works but friends and families of the New Life Church and Preschool helped too.”

“We hope it will bring many years of outdoors play and learning to the children of the preschool,” said Mrs Dickinson.