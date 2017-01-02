Ofsted inspector reports village school is ‘good’ in all areas

A village school near Sleaford is ‘delighted’ to have been judged ‘good’ in all areas of its latest Ofsted report.

The report follows a two-day inspection by the Government’s education watchdog of Osbournby Primary School last month.

Headteacher Bridgette Burn said: “We are extremely proud of our new overall grading of ‘good’, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, governors and volunteers. The lead inspector recognised that teaching and learning are well led and managed and that our curriculum places an emphasis on providing pupils with a good range of first hand experiences.

“Teachers’ subject knowledge, teaching and use of assessment were rated consistently good throughout the school and as a result, our pupils make good progress from their various starting points.”

Leaders were commended for knowing the school ‘inside out’ and governance was seen as effective, well led and organised.

The report states: “The school works effectively to provide equal opportunities for all pupils to succeed and equal opportunities are at the heart of the school’s work.”

Early Years provision was highlighted as children are well looked after and kept safe and happy. Teaching and learning were judged good and the setting was praised for its good quality and interesting resources used to help pupils make good progress.

Safeguarding was seen as a high priority in the school and arrangements are said to be effective.

Mrs Burn added: “We are proud that the school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare was rated good and that the children’s role in our school in relation to their positive attitudes, behaviour and the role they play in school was recognised.”

The report suggests the school could make improvements to the quality of teaching and learning in Years 3 to 6 by placing greater emphasis in using and developing pupils’ number and calculation skills in other subjects; ensuring teaching in whole-class sessions meets the needs of pupils who struggle with maths; and ensuring pupils develop and apply their writing skills in other subjects.