PHOTO AND VIDEO GALLERY: Carre’s Grammar School celebrates 100% A level pass rate

Students and staff at Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate on the release of today’s A level results.

Carre’s headteacher Nick Law said they have nine students achieving at least three A*/ A grades in their subjects.

A-Level Results. Carres Grammar School. L-R Brittany Aston 18, Chloe Cooke 18, Charlotte Cooke 18. EMN-170817-105934001

He said: “A Levels remain the gold standard of what you can achieve in school and this is the first year’s results for the reformed A Levels in many subjects.

“The exams are getting tougher, yet our results maintained the excellent standards of the previous years. We are very proud of our students for whom it is a fantastic achievement. Some students have also achieved excellent results on their vocational courses, sitting alongside the more traditional A Levels.

“They have worked hard over their time at the school with staff who also deserve much praise for the support, encouragement, quality of teaching and many extra hours they have put in with the students.”

He said this demonstrates the strength of the collaboration between staff of the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form and the success of developing teaching that supports students and encourages independent learning, a skill that is required in many walks of life.

A-Level Results. Carres Grammar School. James Holland 18 looking at his results with his mum Sandra Holland of Collingham. EMN-170817-105912001

Mr Law continued: “Challenging subjects continue to be taken by our students and they achieve highly in these areas, allowing them to access courses at some of the country’s top universities, including Cambridge University. The majority of students have secured places at their chosen universities, whilst others have been successful in being selected for prestigious apprenticeships at Siemens, Rolls Royce and MOD Bristol. The AS results for our Year 12 students were a marked improvement on previous years with students setting excellent foundations for the second year of their A Level studies.”

A total of 24 per cent of students gained top A* and A grades.

Among the high achievers were Ben Cole with three A* and 1A who is going to study Computer Science at Cambridge University. Sam Drury got three A* and an A and will study Engineering at Cambridge University, while Andrew Hodgson gained two A* grades and one A to go on to study English Language and Linguistics at Leeds University.

Other success stories were: Adam Randle - 2A*, 1A will study Chemical Engineering at Bath; Chris Davies - 1A*, 2A will study Geography at Cambridge; Blaine Van-Rensburg - 2A*, 1A, 1B will do Mathematics at Warwick University; George Garland - 3A will read Geography at Exeter; Lucy Seddon - 1A*, 1A, 1B will take a gap year before applying; Alex Wright - 4A will study Natural Sciences at Bath; Chris Bacon - two Distinction grades at BTEC and a B will study Sports Science and Physiology at Leeds; Will Sidney got a double Distinction in BTEC and a B to go to start an apprenticeship; Sophie Anderton got a triple Distinction* at BTEC and will study chemistry in Sheffield and Australasia.

A-Level Results. Carres Grammar School. Matthew Priestley 18. EMN-170817-105923001

Head boy Matthew Priestley, from Swaton, will also take a gap year before applying for university after getting three A grades in Physics, Maths and Biology.

He said: “I want to work and have just got myself a classic Mini - it is on the road but needs a few bits doing to it.

“I want to study engineering and would like to be a pilot or paramedic or in the police.

“It has been tough preparing for the exams with no past paper material to work from. It felt like I could have got anything today and I didn’t feel too sure.”

A-Level Results. Carres Grammar School. Ben Cole 18 EMN-170817-105617001

He definitely did not think exams were getting easier, saying that compared to past papers it was getting harder to get the grades you need.”

Ben Cole from Ancaster said was “over the moon” to be going to Cambridge to study Computer science after getting A* grades in Maths, Physics and Computer Scienec plus an A in Further Maths.

He said: “I was nervous and did not know what to expect. I hope to become a software developer. I have done some programming before and made an App.”