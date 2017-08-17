PHOTOS AND VIDEO: St George’s Academy A Level pass rate soars to 99%

St George’s Academy students and staff are celebrating their best ever post 16 performance today (Thursday) with 99 per cent of A level entrants and 100 per cent of those taking vocational courses securing a pass grade.

The percentage of students achieving the highest A level grades of A* - B also improved on last year to 35 per cent, according to the Academy. Over 70 per cent of students studying vocational courses achieved Distinction or Distinction * for the second year in a row.

A-Level Results. St George's Academy. Will Fovargue 18. EMN-170817-105733001

Academy Principal, Wayne Birks said: “These are superb results and I would like to pass on my congratulations to Year 13 students and my colleagues in securing these record breaking scores.

“The improvement in the overall A level pass rate to a stunning 99 per cent combined with yet another rise in the number of grades awarded at A *- B and a 100per cent pass rate in our vocational courses shows the effectiveness of teaching and support at St George’s Academy and the

determination, commitment and aspirations of our students.”

He added: “Standards of achievement at A level have improved consistently in recent years and these latest scores in vocational and traditional academic subjects allow access to top universities and provide a great incentive to our younger students as they prepare to enter the sixth form. These results are also a major achievement for the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form and confirms the high quality post 16 provision

A-Level Results. St George's Academy. Aidan Friskney 18 EMN-170817-105701001

available to students in the Sleaford area.”

Mr Birks said it was a great morning for students locally, saying: “We have helped open doors for them for the next stage in their lives.”

Will Fovargue, 18, from Ancaster got an A* in Maths and A grades in Physics and Chemistry and said he was “really pleased”.

He said: “I found out this morning I have got into Loughborough university to do aeronautical engineering but had no idea what my results were, so I was pleasantly surprised.

A-Level Results. St George's Academy. L-R Hannah Keal 17, Eve Scott-Golding 18. EMN-170817-105712001

“Once I have got my degree I want to apply to be an RAF pilot. I have been an Air Cadet and recently flew solo on a flying scholarship with the RAF.”

Deputy Head Boy Aiden Friskney, 18, from Sleaford, achieved three A* grades in Maths, Physics and Chemistry and is going to Sheffield University to study Material Science and Engineering.

He admitted: “I try to avoid thinking about the exam results too much and take the pressure off by keeping busy with other things.

An the new style A level exams he said: “The exams board has been making them gradually harder anyway to get a transition into the new A levels and they were definitely a lot harder because you get minimal past paper material which is really the best material to use to get that practice with thinking subjects, so it has been difficult being the first year. The exams themselves were not as bad as they could have been.”

A-Level Results. St George's Academy. L-R Megan Devine 18 and Caitlin Pointon 18. EMN-170817-105630001

Eve Scott-Golding, 18, from Heckington, was collecting her grades on the same day as her big sister Olivia at the High School, who had re-taken a year, so she said it had been stressful for the family managing two children’s workloads at the same time, but she said it had been nice having Olivia around for an extra year.

Eve gained a Distinction * and two Distinctions in her triple science subjects of physics, chemistry and biology.

She was now looking forward to studying Chemistry at Nottingham University.

Eve said: “I am thinking of going on to work for the Ministry of Defence.”

Hannah Keal, 17, of Sleaford gained A grades in History and Geography and a B in Spanish and plans to study History and International Relations at Loughborough University. She said: “I am hoping to study Spanish and work abroad.”