Plaque in memory of school’s war heroes

A plaque to commemorate the 72 former pupils of a primary school who went on to fight and die in the First World War is to be dedicated by the vicar of Sleaford.

Project 72 saw William Alvey School pupils researching the names originally written on a special scroll unveiled in 1922 on Empire Day (May 24).

Over the following years the scroll was lost and current Alvey children have been studying church and civic monuments and cross referencing with old school registers.

Working with artist David Mackie, they have designed and made a permanent bronze memorial at the front of the school, forming part of a larger art trail of 18 bronze roundels depicting points of interest and heritage in the town which the students have also been involved in. ‘When in Sleaford’ was funded by a grant from the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant and other funders.

The memorial was finally installed in the wall outside the school at the end of November.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley said: “ArtsNK also commissioned a scroll (a copy of the memorial), that is currently being framed, which we will return to St Denys’ Church to take the place of the lost scroll from 1922, so that the 72 names will never be lost again.

“I like the fact that there is a reminder that the children, parents and members of the public can see and think about every day. I hope the children understand the horror of war but also appreciate the bravery and sacrifice made by the 72 soldiers associated with William Alvey.”

The school is planning a dedication ceremony with Father Philip Johnson of St Denys’ Church for the plaque and then processing to the church to dedicate the scroll.

The roundel designs may also be etched on glass doors proposed for the church entrance.