Pupils get more than a day off Ruskington school after pipe burst

Pupils were able to return to a Ruskington primary school today after repairs to a burst pipe were completed.

Parents were called to collect their children from Chestnut Street School on Monday after a pipe sprung a leak, allowing water to come pouring into a classroom.

Plumbers were called in to repair the damage but, with no running water while the leak was fixed, children had to stay off school on Tuesday as well.

Finally the school gave the all-clear yesterday, announcing to parents via social media: “The water pipe is fixed and we have running water! School is open tomorrow (Wednesday). Look forward to seeing you all!”

A school official confirmed today that children had been back at school and the pipe was fixed.