Pupils help illustrate book to fund Ruskington church bells restoration

Children at a Ruskington school have been putting their pens to paper in support of a church bells restoration campaign.

Youngsters at Winchelsea Primary School, in Sleaford Road, have been writing short stories and creating illustrations for a book.

The idea is the brainchild of the Bells Restoration Fund Campaign, which is trying to raise between £40,000 and £50,000 to renovate the bells at All Saint’s Church, in Ruskington.

So far, through various fundraisers, about £9,000 has been raised.

Russell Turner, professional illustrator for the book, has been working closely with pupils at the school.

A selection of paintings will feature on the inside, back covers and throughout the book, which will also contain about 20 stories.

The stories should all be finished by the end of July.

They will revolve around the six bells – Bessie, Belle, Boo, Benny, Bob, and Billy, and Billy’s pet bat Belfry.

Debra Wadsley, who is part of the campaign, said: “The bell characters have captured the children’s imaginations and I’m so impressed with their excitement. I can’t wait to see the finished book.”

Helen Duckett, headteacher at Winchelsea Primary School, said: “We are really excited about having our children’s stories published in a book which should be on sale at Christmas.”