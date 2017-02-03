Pupils putting their right foot forward

Pupils at Heckington St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School are getting active with a 1kaday event.

1kaday launched earlier this month and is part of the school’s project to help the planet survive and teach pupils about living a healthy life.

Organiser Miss Coggins, Year 3 teacher, said: “It is all about reducing our carbon footprint and living a healthy lifestyle.”

Pupils in Year 3 and Year 4 walk 1km a day, which is the equivalent of seven and a half laps of the school playground.

Children get to walk with their friends, and it normally takes up to 20 minutes but the time has been cut to 10.