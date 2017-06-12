Pupils scoot on down to school for fun day showing off skills

Youngsters from a Sleaford school have been showing off their scooter skills.

Following the recent opening of the town’s skate park and watching young daredevil rider Charley Dyson on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent some of the children from William Alvey School decided they wanted to get involved in some way.

Scooter showdown day at William Alvey School, Sleaford.

The Eastgate primary school, where they are continually trying to think of new ways to stay active, decided to hold a scooter showdown.

The school designed a course with a foam valley, boom alley and a balloon limbo, with more than 150 pupils taking their scooters along.

Riders also had the opportunity to take part in a time trial across a slalom course and a number put on a scooter exhibition.

“It was great to see so many children with scooters all so eager to take part,” said head teacher Stephen Tapley.

“You are never too old to learn a new skill. After watching the elite riders I am hoping to master the tailwhip and fakie.”