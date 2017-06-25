Pupils trying something new and exciting at school experience day

Children from two village primary schools were given the opportunity to try something new and exciting at their 10th annual Experience Day.

Cranwell School hosted the event and was joined by Year Six pupils from Kirkby La Thorpe Primary School for the day last Friday when they tried their hand from anything from learning to be a pilot to mapping out the Solar System.

David and Janine Pike from the Royal Institute of Navigation show Cranwell children how to map out the Solar System using trundle wheels and rubber balls on sticks, at Cranwell School Experience Day. EMN-170620-093431001

Class teacher and event co-ordinator Rebecca Hill explained: “It is to give the children experience of something different that they might not have tried before. whether that be a job or hobby or interest.

“Since doing this in the past some pupils have taken up those sports or hobbies as they may not have been exposed to that normally.”

As a number of pupils come from RAF families it also offers other pupils the chance to understand what it might be like for their friends.

Popular activities are always crafts and cooking and they had students from Carre’s and Kesteven and Sleaford High School leading sessions such as designing their own knights for the Lincoln Knights’ Trail.

Doing their designs for the Lincoln Knights' Trail in an activity run by Carre's Grammar School students at Cranwell Experience Day. From left - Amelie, 9, Harriet, 8, Kaci-Fay, 10, and Libbie, 7. EMN-170620-093454001

It was open for years Three to Six at Cranwell School and they tried their hand at flower arranging, hair and make up, pottery, sewing, knitting, mosaics, water colour painting, orienteering and making cupcakes, sweets and biscuits.

Friends and family of the school contribute their skills and there were visits from a judo instructor and an RAF flying instructor. Sleaford Tri3 Triathlon Club ran a ‘dry’ triathlon session for children on static bikes and rowing machines while members of the Royal Institute of Navigation had children mapping out the Solar System on the field with rubber balls and trundle wheels.

Pedal power in the dry triathlon exercise run by Sleaford Tri3 Triathlon Club at Cranwell Experience Day. From left - Lucas, 10, Emily, 9, and Leah, 11. EMN-170620-093505001

Learning what it is like to be a pilot, including when you have to bail out into the sea. From left - Jayden, 10, Isla, 7, Alfie, 9, Mason, 8, Harry, 8, and Kayla with Flt Lt Ollie Thornton, a flying instructor with RAF Cranwell, at the Cranwell Experience day. EMN-170620-093442001