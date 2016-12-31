‘Santa Dash’ brings in the cash

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a pre-school in the Sleaford area through a one-mile Santa dash.

The event was held at Woodland Waters fishing and camping site, near Ancaster, in aid of Ancaster Pre-school.

It saw participants, aged as young as two, complete a lap of the site’s big lake.

Kirsty Phillips, from the pre-school, said: “All of the families and children did an amazing job and we raised a fabulous £300.”

The event was supported by the Co-op, in Ancaster, and Sainsbury’s, in Grantham, which donated treats for the children.