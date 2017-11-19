School advises girls to ditch phone app

Children at a Sleaford school have been warned against installing a social media ‘app’ which has been used to leave “extremely hurtful” comments.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School issued a warning to parents after it became aware many pupils were using an app called Sarahah. The network is designed to let a user send and receive honest feedback and learn what people think of them. The sender of a comment always remains anonymous, leaving the recipient vulnerable with no way of tracing who left the feedback. A school spokesman said: “Some of the comments we have seen are extremely hurtful and others are asking them to send photos.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School . EMN-170919-112128001

“If your daughter is using this app we strongly recommend that they find an alternative form of communication and remove this app from their devices as there are no controls as to who can message them.”