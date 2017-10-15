School celebrates success following report

Leasingham school celebrates successful church inspection report

Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) reports are carried out every five years.

Pictured are pupils with David Hodgson and deputy headteacher Judith Bentley.

The report praises areas such as the determined focus by the headteacher, senior leaders and governors, behaviour of pupils and the school’s engagement with the community.

Headteacher David Hodgson said: “We are very proud that the school has been graded outstanding in all areas with lots of very positive comments about the values of our school and the excellence of our children.

“The school works very hard with the community and the church especially to make St Andrew’s a special place. I

