School judged best in county

Students past and present gathered at Kesteven and Sleaford High School last Monday evening for their annual Senior Prize giving.

Success at GCSE and A level was celebrated in the company of guest speaker for the evening, Cathy Mellor.

Ms Mellor is the founder and principal of Find Your Voice as well as being South Kesteven Business Pioneer 2016 and spoke to the assembled students, parents, staff and local dignitaries on the theme of motivation.

Entertainment was provided by Year 13 A-level students Candy Yuan and Phoebe Turner while the Head of School, Josephine Smith praised the hard work of students, their sense of community and their excellent working relationships with staff.

The High School was highest performing grammar school in the county under the Government’s tough new accountability measures which judge progress students make from starting secondary school and sitting GCSEs.

Mrs Smith said: “We value this accolade highly and feel proud that every student in the year, guided by our professional and dedicated staff, contributed to it.”

In sport students competed at county, national and international level. Bella Williams was named Young Lincolnshire Sports Woman of the Year and represented England in the Mountain Running team. Hester Dakin captained Nottinghamshire in cricket.

Emily Coughlin came 5th in the ladies U16 recurve outdoor archery nationals.