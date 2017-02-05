School paw-d a visit by four-legged friend

Pupils at Ruskington Chestnut Street CofE Primary and Pre-School were visited by Paddington, a dog from Pets as Therapy.

Pets as Therapy is a charity which aims to enhance health and wellbeing in the community with behaviourally assessed animals.

Pupils with Paddington from Pets as Therapy. EMN-170125-154323001

Paddington and his owner Sue Kodytek recently visited the school, with it being the first time Paddington has ever been into a school.

Headteacher Laura Suffield said: “Paddington took all the attention in his stride and even felt at home enough to take a nap.”

The dog will now become a part of the Read2Dogs programme, run by Pets as Therapy. This programme encourages reading in a relaxed atmosphere.

Mrs Suffield added: “The children are very much looking forward to having the chance to read to Paddington and share their favourite books with him.”