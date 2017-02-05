School paw-d a visit by four-legged friend

Pupils at Ruskington Chestnut Street CofE Primary and Pre-School were visited by Paddington, a dog from Pets as Therapy.
Pets as Therapy is a charity which aims to enhance health and wellbeing in the community with behaviourally assessed animals.
Paddington and his owner Sue Kodytek recently visited the school, with it being the first time Paddington has ever been into a school.
Headteacher Laura Suffield said: “Paddington took all the attention in his stride and even felt at home enough to take a nap.”
The dog will now become a part of the Read2Dogs programme, run by Pets as Therapy. This programme encourages reading in a relaxed atmosphere.
Mrs Suffield added: “The children are very much looking forward to having the chance to read to Paddington and share their favourite books with him.”