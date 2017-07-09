Schools join in Mini Olympics

More than 400 pupils from Sleaford area primary schools took part in the ‘biggest Mini Olympics to date’.

The event was organised by Carre’s Grammar School Community Sport team as part of Change 4 Life, which gives advice and support to families about keeping fit and eating well.

It took place at Eslaforde Park, home to Sleaford Town Football Club.

Pupils took part in activities such as archery, rounders, ultimate frisbee, volleyball, cricket, gymnastics, cheerleading, orienteering and rowing.

One hundred young leaders from Carre’s Grammar School, Kesteven and Sleaford High School, St George’s Academy and Sir William Robertson Academy asssisted and supported pupils on the day.

A spokesman from Carre’s Grammar School said: “There were 20 primary schools taking part, with 32 teams entered, making it our biggest Mini Olympics to date.

“The day was enjoyed by all and we are already planning next year’s Mini Olympics, in which we are hoping to make even bigger and better than this year’s success.”