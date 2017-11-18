Schools plan amazing trip to Nepal for sixth formers

Future sixth form students of Carre’s Grammar School and Kesteven and Sleaford High School are being invited to get on board an expedition to Nepal in July 2019.

Billed as “a once in a lifetime experience”, the expedition run by Global Action allows students to experience global issues and international relations while earning the ASDAN Universities Award, which reflects well on university applications.

The expedition explores World Heritage temples, international charities and agencies, including the World Wildlife Fund and the Gurkha Welfare Trust, to learn how the UK supports one of the world’s poorest countries. The team will work on a local community project and teach English. The team may trek through the Himalayas or safari in the Royal Chitwan National Park before visiting Kopan Monastery.

The trip will cost around £3,000 and students will be encouraged to contribute by fundraising. A presentation for parents and students is due to be held this Friday.