Sir William Robertson Academy to become a multi-academy trust

Sir William Robertson Academy has announced that it has been approved to become a multi-academy trust.

Sir William Robertson Academy is currently a stand-alone academy, but will now establish the Aspire Learning Trust as its multi-academy trust. The school is also delighted to announce that an academy order has been signed by the Regional Schools Commissioner to enable Bassingham Primary School to join the Aspire Learning Trust. Bassingham will become the first primary school to join the Trust.

Bassingham Primary School pupils enjoying a languages workshop at Sir William Robertson Academy earlier in the year. EMN-170928-163230001

Mark Guest, headteacher at Sir William Robertson, commented: “Eighteen months have now passed since we submitted our application and I am delighted to share the news that our multi-academy trust has been approved. We are all very excited about this next stage in the development of our two schools which share many common values and place children at the centre of everything we do and believe.

“Our trust will be one of the first Lincolnshire-based cross-phase multi-academy trusts and we believe it has fantastic potential to improve learning opportunities for local children.”

Within a multi-academy trust all schools which join are governed by a single academy trust. The schools’ individual governing bodies will become Local Governing Bodies, subject to the oversight of the multi-academy trust which has ultimate responsibility for the running of all of its academies.

The multi-academy trust will be accountable and responsible for the performance of all of the academies in the Trust and will delegate a range of decision-making powers to the Local Governing Bodies of the individual academies.

From February 2018, both Sir William Robertson Academy and Bassingham Primary School will be run by the newly formed Aspire Learning Trust. Both academies will have representation on the main trust board and each will have its own separate Local Governing Body.

Bassingham Primary School will concentrate on developing the primary phase of the Trust and Sir William Robertson Academy will develop the secondary phase.

It will be very much business as usual at both schools, according to the leadership. Collaboration between the two schools will bring new opportunities for pupils and enhance learning in both settings.

Suzanne Alexander, Marketing and Communications Co-ordinator at the academy, said the new link with Bassingham School will not affect the work done in supporting the rest of the surrounding cluster of primary schools. She said: “We have a very active programme of working with primary schools, organising sporting workshops, rounders festivals and language workshops.

“There is scope to include all the primary schools. We know that some do not have the resources to do the science and sport that the children enjoy here.”

The plan now is to build on this first partnership and invite other primary and secondary schools to join the multi-academy trust. She said: “This is only the start. Multi-academy trusts are encouraged to have around five schools.”