Sixth form snapper awarded at St George’s Academy, Sleaford

The presentation of the LRPS awards by Wayne Birks (Principal) (back left) to Daisy Hall, Luke Pattinson and James Kissack, with subject staff. Photo by Charly Walsh. EMN-170721-124249001
Sixth form photography students at St George’s Academy in Sleaford who completed their level 3 diploma with distinction have been recognised by the Royal Photographic Society with a licentiateship.

Daisy Hall, James Kissack and Luke Pattinson (pictured) have all been accepted as members of the Royal Photographic Society and were presented with their awards by principal Wayne Birks (back left). Photo: Charly Walsh.