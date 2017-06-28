Sleaford girl wins Lego sets for all her schoolmates in national competition

A seven-year-old Ruskington girl has won kits for all her schoolmates in a national competition to design a new idea for construction toy manufacturing giant Lego.

Amy Lewis, who goes to Ruskington’s Winchelsea Primary School, entered the competition and designed a very unusual car that she hopes the Danish company will turn into a building kit in the future.

She was chosen as their winner and last week the school received hundreds of pounds worth of Lego as part of her prize.

Not only did Amy win a complete set of Lego Police City sets for herself but her school received exactly the same set for the children to enjoy while her class mates also received a starter set.

“Amy was extremely popular today,” said headteacher Helen Duckett.