Sleaford New Life Pre-school ‘Noah’s Ark’ boat building

Children at Sleaford New Life Pre-school enjoyed making boats using recycled material as part of their end of term celebrations when they presented a musical Noah’s Ark to family and friends.
Amalie won a prize for the most unusual piece of recycled material, with a foamy sea. Rafael had the most amusing design with a dinosaur, and Ellie was most inventive with a palm tree and cocktail stirrer. Jason Dean, from the Countryside and Garden Company took time out from upgrading the garden to judge the competition.
