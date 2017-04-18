Sleaford school pupil scoops silver win in Primary Maths Challenge

Matthew Springer from Sleaford has been presented with a silver award by The Mathematical Association in this year’s Primary Mathematics Challenge (PMC).

The prestigious honour demonstrates the William Alvey School pupil’s achievement as one of the best young mathematicians in the UK.

The first stage of the challenge took place in November 2016 when the Year 5 pupil competed alongside 63,000 children across the country. Successfully answering a variety of multiple choice mathematics problems, Matthew joined the highest scorers who were invited to take part in the PMC Bonus Round in February 2017.

Matthew rose to the challenge and was one of 849 pupils to win an award in the Bonus Round.

Speaking of the pupil’s success Lesley Browning, Deputy Headteacher said: “We are all extremely proud that Matthew has won a Silver award. It is such an achievement to receive recognition for mathematical ability on a national scale. All of the children at the school enjoyed taking part in the challenge and most importantly, it shows them that maths can be fun.”

Lesley Jones from The Mathematical Association added: “We would like to offer our congratulations to Matthew and all of the pupils that participated. We received a large number of entries which reflects a real appetite for solving maths problems and puzzles. We always try to make the questions interesting and accessible.”