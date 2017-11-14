Student team wins four trophies at RAF competition

Public Service Students from St George’s Academy won the ‘best in competition’ trophy in the Annual RAF Recruiting Schools’ and Colleges’ Challenge Cup competition.

The student team took on others from schools around the UK, to come top in a competition designed to test their knowledge, teamwork, fitness and presentation skills. Lewis Bovington won the Best Shot trophy and the St George’s team romped home with four trophies in total.

The day showcased the opportunities and rewards a career in the RAF can bring. Squadron Leader Tamzin Keenlyside who is responsible for the competition said: “It’s got to be a challenge, but it has to be fun too. If you want to get the best out of young people, you have to keep them engaged and we’ve had massive support from the Station in making that happen.”

After a warm-up with Physical Training Instructors, the students took a 1.5 mile run and a fitness test before competing in a series of challenges and tasks. Police dog handling, shooting, foot drill, a specialist presentation on a RAF trade and an RAF knowledge test made up the rest of the day.

Group Captain Tony Keeling, the Station Commander at RAF Wittering, said: “I think this is a great initiative. It is good for the RAF to open its doors, but hugely beneficial for the young people who took part. Even over the duration of a day you can see cadets and students grow; they become more resilient, resourceful and independent.”

Principal Mr Wayne Birks said “St George’s public service students consistently achieve higher results that the national average and whilst qualifications may acquire you a job interview, the life experience our students get, makes them stand out from their peers. This competition enabled our students to put into practice their leadership and teamwork skills. We’re very proud of our public service students and all that they do to support the Academy”.