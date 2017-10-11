Students build their own careers facility

Joinery students at a Sleaford school have put their newly-learned skills to good use and built a bespoke careers interview room for pupils.

As part of a project to reorganise the careers library and offices at St George’s Academy, principal Wayne Birks said the faciilties were now “second to none” and had already generated greater usage.

St George's Academy Principal Wayne Birks officially opens the new careers interview room built by students, from Brandon McIntyre, Jack Kidd, Josh Barnshaw, Will Wallace and Scott Davies (not pictured) with carpentry instructor John Sidsaph and Donna Jarvis - Careers and Work Experience Officer. EMN-170610-114907001

At the centre of the project has been five members of the carpentry course, Brandon McIntyre, Jack Kidd, Josh Barnshaw, Will Wallace and Scott Davies, who under instructor John Sidsaph, agreed to design and construct a purpose-built careers interview room for visiting independent advisers from AG&I to help set uncertain students on their ideal career path.

Careers and Work Experience Officer Donna Jarvis explained: “We were using a little ‘cupboard’ shared with a fridge and a sink which was not fit for purpose.

“Under guidelines every student from year eight upwards is entitled to impartial careers guidance, which can be quite in-depth and that has to be in a secure, private room as there may be personal issues involved.”

The cost was seen as too high, but then it was suggested using the skills of the construction course students.

Miss Jarvis said: “Mr Sidsaph had most of the materials and it was up in two weeks.”

The office has computer access to look up university sites and apprenticeship courses and a decorative clear perspex ceiling to make it light and less claustrophobic. The students even got to sign their work before hiding it behind a partition wall.

Student Will Wallace said they were proud of the finished project: “When you stand outside and look, you can think - this is what we have done as a team.”

Miss Jarvis is hoping to arrange for a similar facility at the Ruskington campus too.

The room was officially opened on Thursday at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mr Sidsaph said: “The students have put the methods they have learned into action. This will be a showcase for what they can do. We will be doing some work in the drama department next.”