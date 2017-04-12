Success for Sleaford school at dance competition

Pupils from a secondary school near Sleaford have, once more, returned triumphant from a multi-school dance competition.

Forty-four St George’s Academy children from Ruskington campus took part in the UK Rock Challenge competition last month.

Awards won by the school were: excellence for stage crew, set design and function, video performance, soundtrack, costuming character, and visual enhancement.

This matches the amount it won at last year’s event.

This is the second year running that students from all year groups put on a show.

The UK Rock Challenge competition sees secondary schools put on an eight-minute showcase incorporating dance choreography, drama and song, as well as props, lighting and costumes.

Rehearsals for the competition have been taking place for almost a year, and students held cake sales to raise a couple of hundred pounds to buy costumes.

The theme, as voted for by students, was the Second World War through the eyes of the family.

Incorporated into the routine was the Land Girls image, with the slogan ‘We Can Do It’.

Rock Challenge UK is presented by the Be Your Best Foundation (BYB), encouraging young people to lead healthy and active lives.

Claire Adams, vice principal at the school, said: “The whole school watched the performance in morning registration – that way we can inspire more to take part next year.

“We have done this twice now and really enjoy the event.”

The win appeared to have a lasting impression on pupils, she added, saying: “They were still buzzing the next day.”