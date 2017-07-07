Top BMX rider pulls stunts for academy

https://www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard/videos/1363854590317414/

Joe gave an exciting exhibition on stage, which included wheelies, spins and even leaps over a member of staff on Friday morning before taking youngsters who had completed their level three cycling course during the week to try out some BMX bikes and get a few tips.

In what is hoped to become an annual week-long event, the students have been encouraged to use their bikes to get to and from school.

The initiative is a collaboration between cycling charity Sustrans Schools Officer Jon Moody and academy staff, led by Vice Principal Rick Freeman.

Mr Moody said: “Over the last year we have worked closely with St George’s on several initiatives where we have encouraged staff and students to consider sustainable transport with some truly exciting results. The staff are extremely responsive to the need for behaviour change projects and are fully aware that they represent a community of, collectively, almost 2,000 people whose actions and choices can have a significant effect on their local environment in many ways.”

Activities included a bike health-check and maintenance session, a healthy breakfast for cycling staff and students and road safety training or use of the newly completed cycling leisure trail within the academy grounds. Cycle usage has increased greatly. It was also seen as a means of making a significant impact on town traffic congestion and air pollution.

Mr Freeman said: ”We continue to encourage students to live healthy, active lifestyles. We plan to role the programme of events out across both campuses next year”.