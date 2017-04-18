Wear A Hat Day event raises more than £750 at school in Welbourn

Students and staff from Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn were delighted when they put their heads together to raise over £750 for Brain Tumour Research by holding its first ever ‘Wear A Hat’ Day.

The fun fundraising day was held on the final day of term on Friday March 31.

This academy student had that lightbulb moment designing his hat. EMN-170604-161841001

Students and staff were encouraged to come dressed in all types of hats and non-uniform, paying £1 each towards the cause.

People also showed their support for the charity by buying fun hat badges which have been on sale at the academy reception over the last few weeks.

The idea for the fundraising day was the brain child of Leanne Haigh, a receptionist at the school.

March was Brain Tumour Awareness Month and theinational Wear A Hat Day was part of a huge fundraising campaign by the charity.

Baseball caps are still cool at Sir William Robertson Academy's Wear A Hat day. EMN-170604-161853001

Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children in the UK and the charity is hoping to raise £7 million for its continued research.

Allister Spence, a Year 9 student, brightened the day and made everyone smile by creating his own amazing top hat from hundreds of pompoms and incorporating fairy lights and light reactive bulbs.

Staff turned up in a variety of headgear too, ranging from floral swimming hats to a sombrero, and two of the ladies even sported matching knitted headbands and beards.

Wacky headgear at Sir William Roberston Academy's Wear A Hat day. EMN-170604-161811001

Swimming hats looked good in the sun. EMN-170604-161824001