Work on canopy starts in summer

A ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign looks set to provide better shelter for students at lunch breaks at a Sleaford school.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School PTA is working with management to build a permanent conservatory/pavilion-style cover between the school dining hall and library, with sides which can be opened during the summer and closed in winter added as a second phase.

This will provide much needed extra seating for the dining hall and a covered area that the students can use during the day in summer.

PTA chairman Bronwyn Fleming said: “We are looking at a total cost with seating and tables at around £25,000.”

Thanks to sponsored walks and PTA events, construction will start after the summer exams. Further PTA events include a Joules Seconds Evening on April 27 and an Irish Mad Bingo evening on March 17.