Zulus teach pupils new skills on school visit

The Mighty Zulu Nation Theatre Company paid a visit to Billingborough Primary School as part of the school’s arts week ‘Out of Africa’.

Younger pupils took part in a workshop exploring Zulu rhythms and learning a dance routine, and older pupils learnt a traditional song incorporating drumming and were also taught a gum-boot dance routine.

Parents watched a performance from Zulus and pupils.

Sheridan Hopkinson, arts leader, said: “The Zulu performers had a fantastic rapport with the children who are utterly enthralled. The day provided a unique experience and a perfect introduction to our Arts Week.”

Pupils are pictured with the Mighty Zulu Nation Theatre Company.